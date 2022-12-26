Sikh Marine Recruits Can Keep Beards, Wear Turbans, Court Rules

Sikhs recruits in the U.S. Marine Corps can keep a beard and wear turbans at boot camp, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. has ruled, The Tribune of India has reported.

The court cited the boot camp's rule of cutting hair and shaving beards as a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The ruling came after three Sikh Marine Corps recruits fought for an emergency appeal in District of Columbia's federal court to get an immediate exemption to the boot camp rule.

The Marine Corps, in denying all such requests, argued that permitting Sikhs to wear religious beards would disrupt troop uniformity and appearance among the recruits, which could threaten national security.

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard already accommodate the religious requirements of Sikhism, which Judge Patricia Millett pointed out in failing to understand why the Marine Corps could not provide the same accommodations as the other branches of the armed forces do, the Tribune reported.

Millet also stated in her ruling that the Marines' policy to be clean-shaven with short hair did not promote diversity and inclusion in the Defense Department in contrast to the stated goals of the Pentagon, and that denying Sikh recruits the ability to maintain their religious requirements put a "substantial burden on the exercise of their faith."

In addition, Millett said there was no compelling interest for the government in denying the Sikh's requests, as beards were already permitted for medical reasons, such as razor bumps.

"Today's ruling is a major victory for these Sikh recruits, who can now begin basic training without having to forfeit their religious beliefs," said Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, a nonprofit, public-interest law firm whose stated mission is to defend the freedom of religion of people of all faiths. "It is also a victory for our nation, as three brave and dedicated men will soon serve our nation with valor in the Marine Corps."

Sikhism, a faith with more than 25 million adherents around the world, forbids the shaving of facial hair and the cutting of head hair, according to The Hill.