Court to Hear Biden Appeal to Restore Big Tech Coordination

The U.S. court's block of the Biden administration from coordinating with Big Tech and social media companies will head to arguments Thursday in a federal appeals court, The Hill reported.

A Louisiana-based federal judge's order broadly limited executive branch communications with social media companies, and the Biden administration is seeking to restore their ability to coordinate with their allies in Big Tech to moderate the sharing of information.

Conservatives consider that unconstitutional censorship free speech and government dissent, if not collusion.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, a conservative nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, issued an injunction July 4, blocking multiple government agencies and administration officials from meeting with or contacting social media companies for the purpose of "encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech."

The order also prohibits the agencies and officials from pressuring social media companies "in any manner" to try to suppress posts, raising questions about what officials could even say in public forums.

Doughty's order blocks the administration from taking such actions pending further arguments in his court in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton called the order "ambiguous," and argued it could prevent the Biden administration from "speaking on matters of public concern and working with social media companies on initiatives to prevent grave harm to the American people and our democratic processes."

"These immediate and ongoing harms to the government outweigh any risk of injury to plaintiffs if a stay is granted."

Supporters of the order say it keeps the government from illegally censoring points of view. Those claims were surfaced by the Twitter Files after Elon Musk bought the platform now known as X.

Also, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has issued four editions of the Facebook Files, which provide evidence from Facebook/Meta internal communications that tie the White House to unconstitutional censorship of speech and most recently alleged FBI agent Elvis Chan lied to Congress about the coordination about the Hunter Biden laptop story blocking in October 2020 at the height of the presidential election.

Boynton's appeal argued the evidence provides do not "have not a whiff of coercion. But they could be regarded as 'urging' or 'encouraging' . . . social-media companies to change their guidelines for removing, deleting, suppressing, or reducing content containing protected free speech."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

