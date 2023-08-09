×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: appeal | censorship | big tech | court | social media

Court to Hear Biden Appeal to Restore Big Tech Coordination

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 04:44 PM EDT

The U.S. court's block of the Biden administration from coordinating with Big Tech and social media companies will head to arguments Thursday in a federal appeals court, The Hill reported.

A Louisiana-based federal judge's order broadly limited executive branch communications with social media companies, and the Biden administration is seeking to restore their ability to coordinate with their allies in Big Tech to moderate the sharing of information.

Conservatives consider that unconstitutional censorship free speech and government dissent, if not collusion.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, a conservative nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, issued an injunction July 4, blocking multiple government agencies and administration officials from meeting with or contacting social media companies for the purpose of "encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech."

The order also prohibits the agencies and officials from pressuring social media companies "in any manner" to try to suppress posts, raising questions about what officials could even say in public forums.

Doughty's order blocks the administration from taking such actions pending further arguments in his court in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton called the order "ambiguous," and argued it could prevent the Biden administration from "speaking on matters of public concern and working with social media companies on initiatives to prevent grave harm to the American people and our democratic processes."

"These immediate and ongoing harms to the government outweigh any risk of injury to plaintiffs if a stay is granted."

Supporters of the order say it keeps the government from illegally censoring points of view. Those claims were surfaced by the Twitter Files after Elon Musk bought the platform now known as X.

Also, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has issued four editions of the Facebook Files, which provide evidence from Facebook/Meta internal communications that tie the White House to unconstitutional censorship of speech and most recently alleged FBI agent Elvis Chan lied to Congress about the coordination about the Hunter Biden laptop story blocking in October 2020 at the height of the presidential election.

Boynton's appeal argued the evidence provides do not "have not a whiff of coercion. But they could be regarded as 'urging' or 'encouraging' . . . social-media companies to change their guidelines for removing, deleting, suppressing, or reducing content containing protected free speech."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. court's block of the Biden administration from coordinating with Big Tech and social media companies will head to arguments Thursday in a federal appeals court, The Hill reported.
appeal, censorship, big tech, court, social media
441
2023-44-09
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved