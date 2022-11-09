AOC Blasts N.Y. Dem Leaders, Calls for Party Chair to Resign

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., didn't celebrate her House reelection victory for long Tuesday night.

Early Wednesday, she slammed the Democratic Party for New York's overall performance in the midterms, accusing state leaders of working to "boost" Republican candidates.

For her first Twitter post, which offered a general condemnation of Tuesday's events, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and failed to pass a basic state ballot measure to protect NY redistricting, must be accountable."

To supplement that post, Ocasio-Cortez noted the New York Republicans' electoral progress over the last two years, compared to previous election cycles.

Things got more personal on Ocasio-Cortez's second tweet in which she called for the removal of Jay Jacobs, the New York state Democratic Party chairman.

"After leading the party to a catastrophic ballot measure loss that would've saved Dem House seats, the party chair (Jacobs) compared a Black woman Dem nominee to the [Ku Klux Klan]. He was protected. Last night's underperformance is a consequence of that decision," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez's KKK reference stemmed from Jacobs citing Klan leader David Duke when asked why the state's Democratic Party wasn't publicly acknowledging India Walton's primary victory.

Jacobs reasoned that if Duke hypothetically took his political aspirations to New York state and won a Democrat primary, Jacobs still wouldn't be obligated to endorse Duke's triumph.

That odd analogy prompted Ocasio-Cortez to reiterate her stance of demanding that Jacobs resign from his leadership position, through "better value community leadership and small-d democracy."

New York Democrats enjoyed a successful election night at the highest levels, headlined by the victories of Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

However, Hochul's win over Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin yielded a closer-than-expected margin of 5 percentage points (94% of precincts reporting).

Also, Republicans either won or are projected to carry 11 of the 26 House races in New York state — including GOP candidate George Santos (District 3), Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (District 18), and challenger Michael Lawler (District 17) defeating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., who became the first Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman in 42 years to lose a general House election.