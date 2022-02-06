AOC to Campaign Against Democrats in Texas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced that she will be heading to Texas for a rally to support two candidates in next month's Democrat primary.

"Texans, are you ready?" Ocasio-Cortez posted Friday on Twitter. "We're coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th ... This one's going to be special."

The rally will support two candidates, Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros who is looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in Texas' 28th Congressional District.

In 2020, Cuellar beat Cisneros by four points, but now the congressman faces some controversy in light of the FBI raiding his home last month.

The FBI has not charged Cuellar with a crime. Cisneros has called the investigation "alarming."

Cisneros added that she was excited Ocasio-Cortez is "ready to work alongside us to finally bring true representation to South Texas families."

Casar, who faces competition from three candidates in Texas' 35th Congressional District, says he's "honored" to have Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement.

"I'm honored to have earned the endorsement of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day," he said. "I look forward to working with her to deliver for TX-35 residents."

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez has gone on the attack, criticizing fellow Democrats for not using her or other progressives to bolster outreach.

"Before the Virginia elections [in November]," she says, "it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for, which is fine. I'm not here to tell people how to run their races.

"But at the same time, to consider the members here that have some of the tightest relationships to our political base as just a uniform liability – and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything – I think it's just sad. I think it was a mistake."