AOC Faults Senate Democrats for Shutdown Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said Senate Democrats as a group, not only Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were responsible for what she called a disappointing deal to end the 43-day government shutdown.

Politico reported that she said there were "eight Democrats who coordinated" with Republicans to bring the standoff to a close.

"This problem is much bigger than Leader Schumer," Ocasio-Cortez said, continuing to avoid questions about a possible 2028 Senate campaign.

"There's a lot of focus rightfully on Leader Schumer, but I do think that when it comes to the Senate, it is Senate Democrats that select their leadership," she said in a brief interview. "And so I actually think this problem is much bigger than Leader Schumer."

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent figure among liberals, criticized Schumer in March after he voted to advance Republican legislation to keep the government open.

Some House Democrats have privately discussed backing her in a 2028 primary challenge against Schumer, though she has neither confirmed nor ruled out such a move.

Asked Wednesday if she still had confidence in Schumer's leadership, Ocasio-Cortez said she "certainly disagreed with what just happened."

She added, "We had a responsibility to develop, to deliver on healthcare subsidies, and the Senate failed to do that."

Later, speaking with reporters, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the speculation about a future Senate bid but again declined to address her intentions.

"That is years from now," she said. "I have to remind my own constituents, because they think that this election is this year."

Schumer did not personally endorse or vote for the agreement reached between eight Democrats and the Republicans that reopened the government without ensuring an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Critics calling for new Senate leadership argue that Schumer failed to hold his caucus together or prevent the deal from advancing.

At least five House Democrats have urged Schumer to step aside as the party's Senate leader. No Democratic senators have joined those calls.