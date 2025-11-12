WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: aoc | shutdown | chuck schumer | senate | democrats

AOC Faults Senate Democrats for Shutdown Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 05:28 PM EST

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said Senate Democrats as a group, not only Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were responsible for what she called a disappointing deal to end the 43-day government shutdown.

Politico reported that she said there were "eight Democrats who coordinated" with Republicans to bring the standoff to a close.

"This problem is much bigger than Leader Schumer," Ocasio-Cortez said, continuing to avoid questions about a possible 2028 Senate campaign.

"There's a lot of focus rightfully on Leader Schumer, but I do think that when it comes to the Senate, it is Senate Democrats that select their leadership," she said in a brief interview. "And so I actually think this problem is much bigger than Leader Schumer."

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent figure among liberals, criticized Schumer in March after he voted to advance Republican legislation to keep the government open.

Some House Democrats have privately discussed backing her in a 2028 primary challenge against Schumer, though she has neither confirmed nor ruled out such a move.

Asked Wednesday if she still had confidence in Schumer's leadership, Ocasio-Cortez said she "certainly disagreed with what just happened."

She added, "We had a responsibility to develop, to deliver on healthcare subsidies, and the Senate failed to do that."

Later, speaking with reporters, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the speculation about a future Senate bid but again declined to address her intentions.

"That is years from now," she said. "I have to remind my own constituents, because they think that this election is this year."

Schumer did not personally endorse or vote for the agreement reached between eight Democrats and the Republicans that reopened the government without ensuring an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Critics calling for new Senate leadership argue that Schumer failed to hold his caucus together or prevent the deal from advancing.

At least five House Democrats have urged Schumer to step aside as the party's Senate leader. No Democratic senators have joined those calls.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said Senate Democrats as a group, not only Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were responsible for what she called a disappointing deal to end the 43-day government shutdown.
aoc, shutdown, chuck schumer, senate, democrats
327
2025-28-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 05:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved