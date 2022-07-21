AOC Denies She Faked Being Handcuffed During Her Arrest

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is denying claims she acted like she was handcuffed when arrested Tuesday outside of the Supreme Court building while protesting for abortion rights.

The Insider noted Ocasio-Cortez was filmed being escorted by a police officer with her hands behind her back. However, she later defiantly held up her fist when she walked by supporters.

Her denial of pretending to be handcuffed came in response to a tweet by Rep. Nancy Mace R-S.C., who wrote: "Politics has become performative art. So of course @aoc fakes being in handcuffs. Performance, not policy, is the name of the game up here."

Ocasio-Cortez shot back in a tweet: "No faking here. Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest."

The Insider pointed out the ACLU recommends people arrested at protests keep their hands where police can see them. It does not recommend a location for where your hands should be.

Mace responded to Ocasio-Cortez's tweet with another, showing a video of the congresswoman raising her fist as she walked with police.

She wrote: "Here you are @aoc breaking your fake handcuff pose for a good first pump and shout out to the crowd – looking 'tough'! Good theater though…"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also blasted Ocasio-Cortez.

"What you saw was a great acting job by AOC, and that's pretty much what she is, and that's what she's been the entire time she has been a member of Congress," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."