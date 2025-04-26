AOC Airs Presidential-Style Ad

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., aired a campaign ad on Wednesday full of the cinematic flash typically reserved for a presidential campaign.

"Idaho, I am so touched being here. I'm a girl from the Bronx. To be welcomed here in this state, all of us together, seeing our common cause — this is what this country is all about," Ocasio-Cortez said in the video posted to X, alongside Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

While Ocasio-Cortez has made no formal declaration, nor has her\ compatriot Sanders, of a presidential campaign, the two have been on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, appearing in cities throughout the United States.

The video makes no explicit mention of a White House run and ends with the prompt: "Democrat for Congress NY-14." But last month, The New York Times ran a feature noting how Ocasio-Cortez was positioning herself as the Democratic Party's leader by calling out its top member, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. And according to The Hill, both Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have reported higher fundraising levels in the past quarter.