WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aoc | presidential | style | ad

AOC Airs Presidential-Style Ad

By    |   Saturday, 26 April 2025 06:18 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., aired a campaign ad on Wednesday full of the cinematic flash typically reserved for a presidential campaign.

"Idaho, I am so touched being here. I'm a girl from the Bronx. To be welcomed here in this state, all of us together, seeing our common cause — this is what this country is all about," Ocasio-Cortez said in the video posted to X, alongside Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

While Ocasio-Cortez has made no formal declaration, nor has her\ compatriot Sanders, of a presidential campaign, the two have been on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, appearing in cities throughout the United States.

The video makes no explicit mention of a White House run and ends with the prompt: "Democrat for Congress NY-14." But last month, The New York Times ran a feature noting how Ocasio-Cortez was positioning herself as the Democratic Party's leader by calling out its top member, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. And according to The Hill, both Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have reported higher fundraising levels in the past quarter.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., aired a campaign ad on Wednesday full of the cinematic flash typically reserved for a presidential campaign.
aoc, presidential, style, ad
175
2025-18-26
Saturday, 26 April 2025 06:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved