AOC Joins Squad Members' Boycott of India's Modi

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is joining other members of the "Squad" in boycotting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address to Congress tomorrow.

"I will be boycotting Prime Minister Modi's address to Congress tomorrow, and I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance, and freedom of the press, to join me in doing the same," she tweeted Wednesday. "A joint address is among the most prestigious invitations and honors the United States can extend. We should not do so for individuals with deeply troubling human rights records."

According to the congresswoman, Modi was denied a U.S. visa in 2005 for violating religious freedom following an anti-Muslim riot that killed more than 1,000.

Fellow Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also posted on social media that she would boycott the speech.

"It's shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation's capital — his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims and religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable," she tweeted. "I will be boycotting Modi's joint address to Congress."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is also a member of the Squad, said in her own post that in addition to not attending the speech, she planned to "hold a briefing with human rights groups" to discuss Modi's "record of repression and violence."

"Prime Minister Modi's government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity," she tweeted. "I will not be attending Modi's speech."

The Washington Post reported that the visit likely may be more about containing Chinese aggression than enhancing relations with the United States, despite denials from administration officials.

"This visit is not about China," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with reporters this week. "But the question of China's role in the military domain, the technology domain, the economic domain will be on the agenda."

First lady Jill Biden accompanied Modi for a special "skilling" event after his arrival Wednesday.

"Honoured that [first lady Jill Biden] joined us in a special event relating to skill development," Modi tweeted. "Skilling is a top priority for India, and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation."