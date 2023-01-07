AOC's Mocking of MTG on New House Rule Backfires

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tried to call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a hypocrite in a critical tweet, but Greene's response might have stung more than AOC's attempt.

After asking why MTG was fine with not leaving 72 hours for the 118th Congress' rules package to be reviewed before it was voted on, AOC was told on Twitter the rules legislation was listed on the official House Committee on Rules page Jan. 2.

But MTG also pointed out AOC was only able to address her publicly via Twitter and not in person.

"Oh, I've totally had way more than 72 hours, that's why I'm supporting," Greene replied to AOC's tweet Friday. "What? You don't like being treated this way? Welcome to the minority.

"Happy to talk with you about it in person, but you always run away."

AOC could only respond with laughing emojis. Previously, AOC admitted she likes the new 72-hour mandate for reviewing bills.

"I thought under this new GOP majority we were supposed to get 72 hours notice on legislation?" AOC's tweet that started the exchange read. "Or @RepMTG are you already folding on the principle of this 'concession' from McCarthy in your very first vote?"

She added: "(I'm not even opposed to 72 hours notice, either!)"

The House did not vote on the rules package after all once it finally elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and officially swore-in the new members. The vote on the House rules package, which has been getting amended amid negotiations with House Republicans through the 15 votes required to elect McCarthy.

There have already been three updates to the package, with the last posted one coming Friday afternoon, just an hour before the two congresswomen exchanged barbs on Twitter.