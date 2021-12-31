AOC Seen in Miami Amid Record Number of NYC COVID Cases: Report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was seen relaxing in Miami Beach on Thursday, the same day her home city reported a record number of COVID-19 cases.

The National Review reported that photos showed Ocasio-Cortez seated outside a Miami Beach restaurant. She was raising a cocktail in one photo, and checking her phone in another.

AOC's Florida trip came as New York City reported a record number — nearly 44,000 — of new COVID-19 cases.

Ocasio-Cortez's district, New York’s 14th, covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

In February, AOC was among critics who slammed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico, while fellow Texans dealt with a severe winter storm that left many without power or water.

"If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could've taken his vacation in peace," AOC tweeted then. "Texans should continue to demand his resignation."

The progressive congresswoman also fired back after Cruz blasted her and other Democrats during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida.

"I don't care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills," she tweeted Feb. 28.

In April, AOC tweeted: "Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico."

Soon after cutting short his trip, Cruz said the family vacation to Mexico was "obviously a mistake." He said that he had begun second-guessing the vacation the moment he got on the plane.

"In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," he told reporters.

Florida, as is much of the country, is also seeing record number of COVID-19 cases. The Sunshine State saw more than 58,000 new cases Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Earlier this week, AOC got in a debate on Twitter with former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton over the homeless flooding the city’s subway system.

Bratton blamed city Democrat leadership for the "mess" on the subways and said police were frustrated by unsupportive city officials.

"Of course [police are] frustrated," AOC tweeted. "It's not policing’s job or purpose to address housing, provide healthcare or counseling, or solve the reasons people sleep on the subway. Maybe if we shifted some of that $11B/year spent on robo dogs to housing services we could get somewhere."