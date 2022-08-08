×
Tags: aoc | law enforcement | new york city | nypd | crime

Report: While AOC Backed NYPD Cuts, District Saw Soaring Crime

rep. alexandria ocasio-cortez takes selfie with a supporter
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Monday, 08 August 2022 04:27 PM EDT

A new study revealed that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's solidly Democrat 14th District in New York saw a 57% spike in major crimes — including murder, rape, robberies, and assaults.

Former New York City Police Department Inspector Paul Mauro unveiled the findings in a Fox News opinion editorial published Monday, where he emphasized that policies forwarded by Ocasio-Cortez hurt her constituents the most.

"While the representative engages in street theater in Washington — pantomiming being handcuffed for the cameras — her constituents are dealing with genuine criminals," Mauro wrote.

"At the current pace, AOC will finish this year with a 51.02% increase in major crime since her first year in office," he continued, adding that adjusting the time scale to before COVID-19's start to the present yields even higher results — a 57.03% increase.

Mauro tied the soaring numbers to New York City's $1.5 billion spending cut to its police department in 2020, a successful campaign after the summer George Floyd riots spearheaded by far-left activists like Ocasio-Cortez.

However, Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the final proposal as not going far enough at the time. According to a Newsweek report that year, Ocasio-Cortez stated the department slash was nothing more than "a disingenuous illusion."

"Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Dept. of Education's budget so that the exact same police remain in schools," she said.

Citywide as well, New York has been struggling considerably since its rise in crime and budget cuts. On Sunday, the NYPD released data from the month of July showing a 30.5% crime increase across the five boroughs.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

