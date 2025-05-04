WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aoc | gaza | antisemitism | liberal | protester

AOC Spurns Anti-Israel Protester Who Calls Her 'Liar'

By    |   Sunday, 04 May 2025 12:52 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had to silence an anti-Israel protester who called her a "liar" at her Queens town hall Friday night — before the protester was ejected.

"I want to know what you're doing about the genocide in Gaza!" the woman reportedly shouted, pointing at AOC on the stage and referring to Israel's war on Gaza. "Shame on you! You're a liar!"

AOC first tried to silence the protester by saying she would be "happy" to take the question at the town hall, then asked for quiet to get her message out first on Department of Government Efficiency cuts leaving portions of the district "under threat," according to the Independent U.K.

But the protester persisted and was booted.

"We'll get to that in the Q&A," AOC said as she tried to calm the protester on the issue of peace in the Middle East.

"Here's the deal," AOC told the crowd after the protester was ousted. "With town halls, I more than welcome people who disagree or are maybe even super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here.

"Please wait for the Q&A because we don't want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hear things and respond to it."

Political town halls have been relegated as targets by protesters for years. The issue has gotten so bad, the Republican Party has even urged lawmakers to stop those events because far-left activists like the one that even rebuked liberal firebrand AOC are devolving honest efforts to speak to their constituents into chaos.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had to silence an anti-Israel protester who called her a "liar" at her Queens town hall Friday night — before the protester was ejected."I want to know what you're doing about the genocide in Gaza!" the woman reportedly shouted.
aoc, gaza, antisemitism, liberal, protester
266
2025-52-04
Sunday, 04 May 2025 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved