AOC Spurns Anti-Israel Protester Who Calls Her 'Liar'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had to silence an anti-Israel protester who called her a "liar" at her Queens town hall Friday night — before the protester was ejected.

"I want to know what you're doing about the genocide in Gaza!" the woman reportedly shouted, pointing at AOC on the stage and referring to Israel's war on Gaza. "Shame on you! You're a liar!"

AOC first tried to silence the protester by saying she would be "happy" to take the question at the town hall, then asked for quiet to get her message out first on Department of Government Efficiency cuts leaving portions of the district "under threat," according to the Independent U.K.

But the protester persisted and was booted.

"We'll get to that in the Q&A," AOC said as she tried to calm the protester on the issue of peace in the Middle East.

"Here's the deal," AOC told the crowd after the protester was ousted. "With town halls, I more than welcome people who disagree or are maybe even super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here.

"Please wait for the Q&A because we don't want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hear things and respond to it."

Political town halls have been relegated as targets by protesters for years. The issue has gotten so bad, the Republican Party has even urged lawmakers to stop those events because far-left activists like the one that even rebuked liberal firebrand AOC are devolving honest efforts to speak to their constituents into chaos.