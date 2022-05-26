AOC Keen to Ditch Her Tesla After Twitter Tiff With Elon Musk

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is keen to ditch her Tesla Model 3 and purchase another electric vehicle after getting into a tiff on Twitter with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Bloomberg reports.

The Democrat told the news outlet on Wednesday she would "love to switch" the type of electric vehicle she owns, this time opting for a brand that employs unionized workers.

"At the time, it was the only EV that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges," she said of the Tesla she purchased in 2020 after COVID-19 hit.

AOC's comments follow a tiff on Twitter between the congresswoman and Musk, where she tweeted that she was "tired of having to collectively stress" because "some billionaire with an ego problem" cut a deal to buy Twitter.

Musk tweeted back, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy."

Apart from his impending Twitter purchase, the Tesla and Space X CEO made headlines recently when he said he would be voting Republican for the first time and called Democrats the party of "division & hate."

Musk also suggested that President Joe Biden is "captured by the unions," in comparison to former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

When asked about Musk's newfound support for the GOP, the congresswoman said, "He's a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks."

When AOC purchased her Tesla two years ago to travel between Washington, D.C., and her Bronx-Queens district, the Chevrolet Bolt was the lone competitor to Musk's line of electric vehicles, according to the Independent.

The Bolt, the Bolt EUV, and Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup truck are the only electric vehicles manufactured by unionized workers in the United States, the British outlet reports.

Tesla is not unionized and Musk tweeted about the perks of not unionizing in 2018.

"Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union," he wrote. "Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare."

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board decided that Tesla violated labor laws with Musk's 2018 tweet, saying that his public comments were seen as threatening, according to CNBC.