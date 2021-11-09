Ocasio-Cortez Advises Climate Activists to Push

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she hoped to see the United States reestablish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming during an appearance at the U.N. climate talks, where members had their first morning in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.

Asked if she had a message to young activists who have pressed governments to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters inside the conference site: “Well, I would say, ‘Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.’”

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat elected to Congress in 2018 on a platform of greatly ramping up U.S. efforts to cut emissions and otherwise deal with Earth’s warming, was accompanying a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“One of the things we want to achieve is ensuring that the United States really reestablishes itself as a leader, and drives down our emissions,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “And to encourage our partners to do the same.”

The Associated Press contributed towards this article.