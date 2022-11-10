Man Threatens Jews on Social Media, Now in Custody, Facing 5 Years

Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce for allegedly making threats against synagogues.

Authorities claim Alkattoul sent a manifesto through social media Nov. 1, saying, "it's in the context of an attack on Jews."

According to the U.S. Attorney Sellinger, Alkattoul shared the document with at least six people saying, "I am the attacker, and I would like to introduce myself … I am a Muslim with so many regrets, but I can assure you this attack is not one of them and Insha'Allah many more attacks like this against the enemy of Allah and the pigs and monkeys will come."

Alkattoul said he did "target a synagogue" and said "Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the West. The Jews are in fact, a very powerful group in the West which is why western countries today shill for them."

This attack was to "remind the Jews that as long as 1 Muslim remains in this world, they will never live a pleasant life."

He added, "The Jews support terror against the Muslimeen, and they've always have … Their Torah justifies their acts."

U.S. Attorney Sellinger said in a press release, "No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship."

"There is nothing the U.S. Attorney's Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship," he added. "Protection of these communities is core to this office's mission, and this office will devote whatever resources are necessary to keep our Jewish community and all New Jersey residents safe."

Special Agent James E. Dennehy said, "Let it be known that when a threat of violence comes to our attention, the FBI and our partners will respond to keep the public safe."

The charge of a threat in interstate and foreign commerce is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Alkattoul is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen in Newark federal court.