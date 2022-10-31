Patriots' Owner Launches Ad Campaign Against Antisemitism

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is now encouraging Americans to stand against antisemitism in a new TV ad airing during NFL games.

Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism ran the ad during the first quarter of the Patriots-Jets game Sunday.

"There are less than 8 million Jewish people in this country," the ad read. "Fewer than are watching this game. They need you to add your voice."

In a press release, Kraft's organization stated it plans to launch a multi-million dollar campaign this spring.

"Recent events and conversations have accelerated the urgency for the Foundation and the Kraft family to issue a rallying cry," read the release.

Kraft's advocacy comes only days after antisemitic comments from Ye, the rapper and entrepreneur previously known as Kayne West.

Former President Trump also faced similar criticism after he remarked on Truth Social that he felt the Jewish people were not grateful for what he had done for them during his presidency.

Amidst the backlash, it was announced that the Zionist Organization of America would be awarding Trump with the esteemed Theodor Herzl Medallion. The organization called him "the best friend Israel ever had in the White House."

Kraft's foundation is spreading the hashtag #StandUpToJewishHate as part of its campaign to fight antisemitism and associated violence. The foundation is recording statistics of crimes against Jewish people, which have doubled from 2013 to 2020, according to FBI data.

Although Jewish people only represent a super minority at a mere 2.4% of the U.S. population, FBI crime stats show they are victims of 55% of all religious hate crimes.