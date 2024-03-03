Anti-Israel Protesters Block NYPD From Getting to Grenade

New York City police officers discovered an explosive device in the back seat of an Uber but several anti-Israel protesters blocked traffic, keeping them from getting to it but leading to the protesters' arrest.

The discovery was made Saturday afternoon by the Uber driver after dropping off a potential terrorist in Times Square for the Millions March for Palestine, the New York Post reported.

The explosive device was reported to police, leading to a response from the Emergency Services Unit and Bomb Squad, but protesters blocking traffic kept them from getting to the Uber at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, according to the police report.

"Happy Saturday to all! Except the people who thought it was a good idea to block an NYPD ESU vehicle on the way to a bomb threat call," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry wrote in an X post, showing video of the incident.

"They will be spending their Saturday where they belong — in jail!"

The report did not mention whether the potential terrorist who left the grenade in the Uber was found or arrested.