14 Colleges Get Fs in '25 StopAntisemitism Report Card

A new StopAntisemitism report card finds that antisemitism remains widespread and largely unaddressed across American college campuses, with 14 schools receiving an F grade for failing to protect Jewish students.

The 2025 assessment, shared exclusively with the New York Post before its public release, surveyed students at 90 colleges and documented campus incidents throughout the year.

"The schools that received Fs in the report have become ground zero for antisemitism in American higher education," StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez told the Post.

"These institutions pride themselves on being moral and intellectually elite, yet they repeatedly fail to protect Jewish students from harassment, intimidation, hostility, and real violence."

Two New York City schools — Columbia University and The New School — were among those given failing grades, with investigators citing vandalism, harassment, and what federal officials called "deliberate indifference." Other notoriously leftist institutions, including Harvard, Yale, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, MIT, Northwestern, and UC Berkeley, also flunked.

According to the findings, 39% of Jewish students said they felt compelled to hide their identities, while 62% reported being directly blamed for Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Nearly 60% said they had personally experienced antisemitism, and only 12% felt their schools handled complaints properly.

The report exposes a "systemic" failure by universities to protect Jewish students as anti-Israel protests intensified following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, according to Rez.

A handful of schools improved: Cornell rose from an F to a C, and Vassar jumped from a D to a B. Only 15 schools nationwide earned an A, highlighted for proactive policies and consistent enforcement.

Rez urged colleges to follow the example of top-rated campuses.

"While much of the attention has rightly focused on failures, this report also highlights campuses that understand what real leadership looks like," she concluded.

"These schools don't wait for national headlines.

"They set clear standards and make it known that antisemitism is not tolerated."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.