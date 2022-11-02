'Antisemitism' Shoots to Top of Google Searches Ahead of Midterms

Topics related to antisemitism entered last week into the top 15 issues voters are searching for before the Nov. 8 midterm elections in the aftermath of recent comments by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

According to the Axios midterm dashboard, searches related to the economy, gun rights, former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, the Russia-Ukraine War, health care and crime were the only other issues to beat out worries of antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League came out in stark rebuke of Ye for his recent statements, which the group said involved repeatedly blaming so-called "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists" for numerous alleged misdeeds.

Notably, the rapper and recording artist took to Twitter to reveal he would be going "death con 3 on Jewish people." He further claimed that those comments could not be antisemitic because "black people are actually Jew also."

Ye also appeared to forward rhetoric similar to that of Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan in footage edited out of a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this month.

"When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are," he told Carlson. "This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently condemned an antisemitic demonstration in the city, which CNN has suggested could be linked to West's recent statements.

"We cannot tolerate the #AntiSemitism that was on full display today on an LA Fwy. #WhiteSupremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised," Gascón stated on Twitter. "This message is dangerous and cannot be normalized. I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior."