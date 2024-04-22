Sen. Hawley: Biden Needs National Guard at Columbia

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley called on President Joe Biden to send the National Guard, ostensibly, to Columbia University in New York City, where a massive anti-Israel protest is taking place on the campus' lawn.

"Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock," Hawley posted Monday on X. "It's time for Biden to call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans."

The White House issued a strong rebuke on Sunday of the "antisemitic" remarks shouted at several pro-Palestinian protests, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous — they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told the Washington Examiner.

Also, on Sunday, the White House issued a written statement from Biden, in which the president proclaimed that the government would implement a National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. However, the White House already unveiled the strategy on May 25, 2023.

Nonetheless, Biden's statement from Sunday maintained that the security of Israel is "ironclad."

"The ancient story of persecution against Jews in the Haggadah also reminds us," Biden wrote, "that we must speak out against the alarming surge of antisemitism — in our schools, communities, and online."

"Silence is complicity. Even in recent days, we've seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country."

"My administration will continue to speak out and aggressively implement the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community."

Among the tactics listed in the strategy include "data collection," "Tackling Antisemitism Online," and "Digital and Media Literacy."

The agencies involved in data collection include the FBI and the Department of Defense.