Antisemitic Messages Displayed Throughout Jacksonville, at Florida-Georgia Game

An antisemitic message was projected onto TIAA Bank Field's videoboard at the end of the Georgia-Florida football game Saturday night in Jacksonville, as other slogans against Jews appeared on signs elsewhere throughout the city, USA Today reported.

The message on the videoboard read, "Kanye is right about the jews," referring to Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, who recently posted antisemitic hate speech.

It was unknown who is responsible for the message at the stadium and how it was projected onto the videoboard or for the other hate-filled banners displayed throughout the city.

The other antisemitic messages reported in Jacksonville included banners hoisted on major roads stating "End Jewish Supremacy in America'' and "Honk If You Know It's The Jews," as well as the same message at the stadium projected on the outside of a downtown building, according to USA Today.

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement condemning the messages, saying that they "denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance."

Politicians from both parties joined in slamming the hate messages.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wrote on Twitter: "Jacksonville is a city made better because of its diversity. Those who spread messages of hate, racism and antisemitism will not be able to change the heart of this city or her people. I condemn these cowards and their cowardly messages."

Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida CEO Mariam Feist told News4Jax that the incidents were "so sad and frustrating to the entire Jewish community."

She emphasized that Jacksonville "should be a place that is welcoming of all faiths, religions, all races and all creeds," adding that the federation and foundation are creating a community security director to to ensure that Jewish synagogues, schools and offices are protected against possible physical attacks.

Feist stressed that, "I wish there was an answer for how you could stop all this [antisemitism], but this has been going on for centuries," saying that society must "start educating children of all beliefs and all walks of life to have respect and tolerance for each other. That's what makes America the melting pot. We're all bringing our differences."