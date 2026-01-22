Heritage's Roberts Praised Anti-Israel Influencer

Already in hot water for initially backing a controversial interview between Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts finds himself embroiled with another anti-Israel influencer stoking the fires of antisemitism.

A newly surfaced video was posted to X showing Roberts praising James Fishback — a social media influencer-turned Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate gaining prominence for his attacks on Israel and Jewish Americans.

Fishback, 31, has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "depraved little man" and vowed to divest Florida from Israel Bonds if elected.

In the video of a speech he gave last December at Mar-a-Lago, Roberts recalled meeting Fishback and telling his children, “You have to mimic James Fishback’s rhetoric,” calling it “pristine” and “precise.”

He also described the influencer as a “friend” who other conservatives should emulate.

Roberts has also been under fire for months after calling Carlson a “close friend” as he has steadfastly refused to criticize or condemn the podcaster for his many antisemitic statements.

“It’s an honor to be here both personally and on behalf of all of us at Heritage,” Roberts said, adding Fishback is “truly one of the most articulate people I know,” with “virtue,” “quick wit,” and “irreverence.”

Roberts’ praise is colliding with Fishback’s own record, which includes sweeping attacks on Israel and Florida’s ties to Jews and the Jewish state.

Fishback has pledged that, if elected, he will direct all state government entities to divest from Israel Bonds on his first day in office.

“At day one as governor, executive order number two would be to fully divest all foreign bonds of any country,” Fishback said during an interview with Tucker Carlson this month, emphasizing, “there’s only one country that we invest in abroad — and that’s Israel.”

He framed Florida’s Israel bond purchases as political signaling, saying, “This was a purely political decision… to stand in solidarity with a foreign country.”

Fishback has also attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis over Israel, questioning his motives and accusing him of bending to donors.

Fishback criticized DeSantis, a fellow Republican, for signing Florida legislation in Israel, saying the governor “flew to a foreign country, Israel, to sign a hate speech law for Florida.”

“I thought, well, this is obviously unconstitutional, it’s immoral,” Fishback said, calling it “an elaborate humiliation ritual.”

Fishback blamed the legislation on Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., saying, “It started like most things, terrible things start here in Florida with Randy Fine.”

When Carlson interjected, “The genocide guy?” Fishback replied, “Yeah, the genocide guy. The ‘starve away Gaza kids’ guy.”

Fishback said the law “effectively criminalized antisemitism in Florida,” while arguing that “you can’t criminalize attitudes.”

Fishback went further, accusing Tallahassee lawmakers of acting at the behest of donors.

When Carlson asked why wealthy donors do not fund Israel themselves, Fishback replied, “I actually think it is sadistic.”

Fishback has also personally attacked Netanyahu.

“He’s a total criminal,” Fishback said. “He’s a depraved little man.”

The Israel rhetoric is part of a broader pattern that has alarmed Republicans.

In one social media clip, Fishback declared, “The great replacement and white genocide. They’re both real, and I’m running for Florida governor to stop it.”

The replacement theory has been argued by those on the right, claiming Washington policymakers are seeking to “replace” white Americans with foreign nationals of mixed race.

Fishback has also praised white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes on The Rift podcast.

“We are done with the pearl-clutching,” Fishback said. “We are done with the white guilt.

“I found the audience of young men who follow and watch Nick Fuentes to be actually incredibly informed and insightful and very patriotic,” he added.

“And I think Nick’s following is actually really impressive,” Fishback said.

A Heritage spokesperson told Newsmax that he was only backing Fishback “on a policy issue” and not all his positions.

“Dr. Roberts’ statement at Mar-A-Lago in 2024 was in reference to his belief that DEI practices hurt the American people,” the spokesperson told Newsmax.

Heritage has insisted that Roberts has criticized antisemitism. But he and Heritage continue to be silent on criticizing Carlson or Fishback for promoting antisemitism.

Fishback’s rhetoric has also targeted fellow Republicans, including Trump-endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., the current frontrunner for Florida’s GOP gubernatorial nomination. The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 18, 2026.

In an X post, Fishback referred to Donalds, who is Black, as “By’rone,” called him a “slave” to donors, and claimed he “wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto.”

Donalds responded on ABC News This Week: “I don’t even worry about that dude. But I will tell you this: The Republican Party is the party that was founded to abolish slavery… It got no place in our party whatsoever.”

Roberts’ praise of Fishback comes as Heritage itself is in turmoil under his leadership.

As Newsmax exclusively reported, more than 60 senior Heritage staff members, fellows, and trustees have departed following Roberts’ defense of Carlson after his interview with Fuentes, with several citing antisemitism and bigotry as red lines. [Heritage claims about 30 “staff” departed but declined to give Newsmax a breakdown of resignations.]

Roberts’ original Oct. 30 video defending Carlson and Fuentes — one that sparked the controversy with Roberts and Heritage in the first place — remains posted on Roberts' X account.

Newsmax has reached out to Fishback for comment, but he has not responded.