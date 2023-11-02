Top Law Firms Warn Colleges About Antisemitism

A group of top U.S. law firms warned elite law schools to address a surge in antisemitic harassment since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

The thoughts were expressed in a Wednesday letter and included the signatures of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Cravath, Debevoise & Plimpton; and Kirkland & Ellis.

More than two dozen law firms signed the letter.

"We have been alarmed at reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses," the letter read, adding that such antisemitic acts "would not be tolerated at any of our firms."

The group further warned school deans that campus activities related to the issue might affect hiring practices.

"As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities," the firms said.

Such communities "have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses," they added.

The threats to school deans do not appear to be merely rhetorical.

Davis Polk & Wardwell, one of the firms that signed the letter, rescinded job offers last month to three law students who characterized Israel as a colonial state and blamed it for the Oct. 7 attack.

"The views expressed in certain of the statements signed by law school student organizations in recent days are in direct contravention of our firm's value system," the firm told Newsweek.

The letter comes after fallout from student and faculty protests against Israel on college campuses, which have, in some cases, led to antisemitic rantings.

Some donors have begun to pull millions in funding to the universities as a repercussion for what they believe are insufficient condemnations and retaliation by deans, the Australian Financial Review noted.