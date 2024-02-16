Antisemitic Groups Shut Down Concert of Jewish Singer

Antisemitic groups took credit for forcing the cancellation of a concert in New Mexico while a second show in Arizona by Jewish musician Matisyahu was also canceled at the 11th hour over speculation that antisemitic workers refused to staff it.

The venue in New Mexico employs the wife of Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich.

Matisyahu, whose birth name is Matthew Paul Miller and who boasts songs "One Day" and "King Without a Crown," had his sold-out show at the Meow Wolf in Sante Fe, New Mexico, canceled at the last minute on Wednesday. The chief impact officer at the venue is Julie Heinrich, wife of Sen. Heinrich, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Without our permission or approval, the venue in Santa Fe misinformed our fans canceling the show due to 'security concerns,' when the only concern was a group of staff unwilling to work my show," Matisyahu said in a statement on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

Matisyahu's show at the Rialto Theater in Tucson, Arizona, one day later was canceled at the last minute, too.

"Tonight in Tucson, we have offered to supplement their staff shortages on our own dime, but to no avail. They do this because they are either anti-Semitic or have confused their empathy for the Palestinian people with hatred for someone like me who holds empathy for both Israelis and Palestinians," Matisyahu said in the statement.

Rialto Executive Director Cathy Rivers issued a statement denying that the abrupt cancellation had anything to do with "politics or religion."

Five different groups took credit for getting Matisyahu canceled in Sante Fe, claiming he is "an artist who is pro-apartheid and pro genocide."

"Matisyahu, a Jewish musician, had his performance cancelled simply because anti-Israel staffers boycotted his appearance, which had nothing to do with Israel. A textbook example of Anti-Zionism morphing into Antisemitism. Since when did performing while Jewish become grounds for cancellation in America?" Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said in a post to X.