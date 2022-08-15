×
Tags: anti | trump | ads | swing states

GOP Anti-Trump Group Buys $3M in Ads in Swing States

riots at the u.s. capitol on jan. 6, 2021

An anti-Trump group is using advertising that features footage from the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (John Minchillo/AP)

By    |   Monday, 15 August 2022 11:41 AM EDT

The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump group, bought $3 million in advertising to air in seven swing states starting Monday that includes footage of the riot at the Capitol and messages from GOP congressmen who oppose the former president, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

The ads are an attempt to decrease support for Donald Trump and will air over the next three weeks while the Jan. 6 committee is on recess until September.

The ads are set to appear during local broadcast news hours in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all battleground states that were narrowly decided in the 2020 presidential election and that have prominent election-denier candidates running in the midterm elections in November.

Politico reported that the ads includes footage of Trump backers hitting police officers during the Capitol riot.

The ads also include a comment from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the ranking Republican member of the House Jan. 6 committee, saying that "as Americans, we all have a duty to ensure that what happened on Jan. 6 never happens again."

Republican Accountability Project Executive Director Sarah Longwell told Politico, "We're really trying to make the Jan. 6 findings stick with swing voters."

Longwell added that since the committee started holding public hearings, her organization has "seen a real drop off, in focus groups, of those who want Trump to run again for president in 2024."

The group hopes to convince voters to back another candidate in the 2024 presidential election if Trump declares his intent to run.

The Republican Accountability Project said it plans to spend an additional $10 million to oppose candidates in 14 states who promote Trump's claims of election fraud, according to the Washington Examiner.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump group, bought $3 million in advertising to air in seven swing states starting Monday that includes footage of the riot at the Capitol and messages from GOP congressmen who oppose the former president, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.
