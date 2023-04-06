Study: Anti-CRT Movement Remains Strong

The anti-critical race theory (CRT) movement shows no signs of slowing down, according to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles.

Time reported that the study's findings came more than two years after President Joe Biden revoked former President Donald Trump's executive order, which had barred the teaching of "divisive concepts" in federal offices' diversity training.

The study, "Tracking the Attack of Critical Race Theory," was shared with Time. It found that between Jan. 1, 2021 and last Dec. 31, 563 anti-CRT measures were introduced by federal, state, and local government officials. About 241 were enacted or adopted.

In all, 28 states took some kind of statewide anti-CRT action — either a letter from the state attorney general or a resolution. In addition, 16 of those states enacted anti-CRT legislation. Anti-CRT measures were introduced in every state — except Delaware.

"The anti-CRT movement is very far from over," said LaToya Baldwin Clark, one of the authors of the report, who works as an assistant professor at UCLA School of Law. "It's going strong, and it's not slowing down."

In red states — states that voted for the GOP presidential candidate in the last two elections — anti-CRT measures were more likely to occur at the state level. The only red state that has not passed a statewide anti-CRT measure is Wyoming.

Anti-CRT measures are more likely to come at the local level, in blue states, according to the study.

It also found that most of the total anti-CRT measures focus on regulating classroom teaching and curricular materials in K-12 schools and colleges and universities, Time reported.

Researchers found that adopted anti-CRT measures impact more than 22 million American public school children.