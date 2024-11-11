Fauci Received $15M in Taxpayer Funded Security in 2023-24

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, received taxpayer-funded security detail from the U.S. Marshals service worth $15 million from Jan. 24, 2023, to Sept. 20, 2024, according to Freedom of Information Act documents obtained by independent journalist Jordan Schachtel and Open the Books.

Fauci, who left public office in December 2022 after decades of public service, received the protection as part of an arrangement within a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Health and Human Services and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

The MOU states that the contract could be extended but Open Books said the Marshals Service had not responded with clarification on whether that would happen ahead of the article being published.

The USMS told the Daily Caller they "provided a protective detail for Dr. Anthony S. Fauci from January 2023 to August 2024," a month less than indicated by Schachtel's report.

The report says it's unclear how unprecedented the arrangement is but notes it "could find no other cases of a former federal employee receiving this level of protection."

Fauci in June of this year said he still faced death threats over the government's response to the pandemic.

"It's a pattern," Fauci told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "The Source," adding that when someone in the media or in Congress "gets up and makes a public statement that I'm responsible for the deaths of X number of people because of policies or some crazy idea that I created the virus — immediately you can, it's like clockwork — the death threats go way up."