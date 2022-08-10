×
Tags: anthony fauci | mlb | hutch award | seattle

Fauci Heckled, Cheered During First Pitch at Mariners Game

dr. anthony fauci throws out the first pitch before a seattle mariners game
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the first pitch before Tuesday's game in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 03:13 PM EDT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was heckled and cheered as he threw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees.

Fauci, who has spoken out about the abuse and vitriol he has received in response to his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, was met with cheers and some boos as he stepped onto the mound in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Earlier that day, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center honored Fauci with the Hutch Award, named after late MLB pitcher and manager Fred Hutchinson, which is "given annually to an active MLB player who 'best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire of Hutchinson, by persevering through adversity."

The only other non-player to receive the award was former President Jimmy Carter in 2016.

