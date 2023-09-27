Rep. Wenstrup: Fauci Tried Influencing CIA COVID Probe

Dr. Anthony Fauci was allegedly "escorted" secretly into CIA headquarters and tried to influence the agency's investigation into the origins of COVID-19, claims Rep. Brad Wenstrup, the chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Ohio Republican on Tuesday said that the information that has been received "suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters — without a record of entry — and participated in the analysis to 'influence' the Agency's review," reports the New York Post.

Wenstrup outlined the information in a letter he sent to Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm. The letter did not contain a date that Fauci, the former White House COVID adviser and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, allegedly paid the off-the-books visit.

He argued that the discovery "lends credence to heightened concerns about the promotion of a false COVID-19 origins narrative by multiple federal government agencies."

Wenstrup also insisted in the letter, which demands information concerning "the movements of Dr. Fauci throughout the pandemic" that Americans deserve not only to know the truth about the origins of the virus but also "whether there was a concerted effort by public health authorities to suppress the lab leak theory for political or national security purposes."

Wenstrup told Grimm he is seeking documents from HHS, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and the U.S. Marshals Service, which had been assigned to protect Fauci, about whether he had been admitted or entered any buildings owned, operated, or occupied by the CIA.

He also requested that Grimm make an HHS special agent, identified as Brett Rowland, available for a voluntary transcribed interview.

The allegations against Fauci come after a whistleblower, a senior-level CIA officer, claimed to Congress that the agency had offered to pay off analysts who had found that COVID-19 most likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

According to Wenstrup and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the analysts were allegedly asked to report instead that the virus jumped from animals to humans.

In June, the U.S. intelligence community declassified a 10-page report on the origins of COVID-19, which found "biosafety concerns" and "genetic engineering" taking place at the Wuhan facility but that agencies had assessed that the virus wasn't genetically engineered.

The report also indicated that the CIA and one other agency are still not able to determine the origin of the virus because of conflicting reporting.