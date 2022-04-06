Fauci Blames Trump for COVID Deaths, Declines to Say More Because If 'You Do, It's a Headline'

Dr. Anthony Fauci attempted to blame, or single out, Donald Trump for COVID-19-related deaths in America on CNN+ recently, without quantifying what the former president could have done differently during the early stages of the 2020 pandemic, rationalizing that when "you do, it becomes a headline."

As a guest on Chris Wallace's streaming-service show, Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and chief medical adviser to a number of U.S. presidents, including Trump and Joe Biden — was reticent to go all-in with criticism of Trump during his time in office.

Fauci didn't cite any specific numbers, regarding COVID-related deaths or hospitalizations, when discussing the Trump and Biden administrations. His Trump comments were largely semantical, when pressed by Wallace if "smarter" government could have better handled a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"I believe so. I believe so. I mean, I can't quantitate it for you about how many less deaths. You can't even model that, I don't think. But there were certain things that were done that if they were done differently, we likely would have had. ... For example, when we were trying to 'lock down,' if you use that word, that's a very charged word for some people.

"Remember, when we were trying to get the 15-day and then the 30-day extension during the Trump administration; and yet he was coming out, right after we came out and I said, with Dr. Birx, 'Let's do the 15-30 day,' he would get up and say, 'You know, 'Liberate Virginia, liberate Michigan,' which was just completely contrary and antithetical with what we were trying to do.

"But if we had really locked down, we probably wouldn't have lost a lot of people early on, but we would still ... and in fairness to all the parties involved, at the Trump administration and the Biden administration, when you get a virus as nasty as this, you're going to lose a lot of people, no matter how good you are."

And when Fauci tossed out his "if you do, it becomes a headline" line to Wallace, the new CNN host quickly shot back with the following retort:

"God forbid, on CNN+, that we would look for headlines."

Recently, COVID-related deaths surpassed the 1 million mark in America.

Nearly 600,000 deaths have occurred under the leadership of President Joe Biden, and just short of 400,000 occured during the Trump presidency.

Notably, Trump did not have the benefit of ready-to-market vaccines being available for the American public, compared to Biden. Trump was also a proponent of dropping the lockdowns in various states, as early as the spring of 2020.

Fauci has yet to voice any biting public criticism toward the Biden administration, beyond hoping people will continue to mask up in public — even though most of American society has essentially transitioned back to its 2019 level of daily life.

