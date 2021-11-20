Fauci Slammed with Angry Calls Over Puppy Research Claims

Dr. Anthony Fauci's office has been inundated with phone calls after a nonprofit organization published a report that said the NIH, Fauci's agency, spent seven figures of taxpayer money on unnecessary experiments that slaughtered dozens of beagle puppies after force-feeding them experimental drugs, reports The Washington Post.

The phrase #ArrestFauci was also trending Saturday in response to the White Coat Waste Project's report published in early October.

The NIAID in a statement said the experiment was not supported by the agency and that July's issue of PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, an online scientific journal, "mistakenly cited support from NIAID" and that, "all animals used in NIH-funded research are protected by laws, regulations, and policies to ensure the smallest possible number of subjects and the greatest commitment to their welfare."

However, the study still has not mentioned if there were other backers for the study other than the NIH or the Wellcome Trust.

The original funding statement reads that, "EZ and AS received funding from the US National Institutes of Health -grant number R21AI130485, and from the Wellcome Trust-grant number 209336/Z/17/7. The funders had no role in study design, data collection or analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript."

Tthe outrage hastened after a bipartisan letter was signed by 24 members of Congress questioning the agency's funding for research on dogs.

White Coat Waste spokesman Justin Goodman says he did not believe the NIAID and dismissed the journal's correction as "too convenient."