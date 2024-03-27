Moderate House Dem Kuster Will Not Seek Reelection

A moderate House Democrat announced she will not seek reelection in a district Republicans likely are eyeing to flip.

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who represents New Hampshire's 2nd District, on Wednesday released a statement informing constituents of her plans to retire from the House.

Kuster's district leans Democrat by 2 points, according to The Cook Political Report.

"As I look to the future, I am excited by the work and opportunities that lie ahead," Kuster wrote. "We all have a role to play in standing up for what we believe in, advocating for a better future, and pursuing the change that we want to see. I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever — I will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

"I will continue serving the people of New Hampshire until the end of my term in January 2025. In the months ahead, I will use my time to help Congress build on the progress we have made and finish the job for the American people. I will continue to lead the New Democrat Coalition to help pass comprehensive, bipartisan legislation to move our country forward."

Kuster, first elected to the House in 2012, becomes the 46th lawmaker who will not seek reelection to the chamber in this year's general election, according to the House Press Gallery. She became the 25th House Democrat to announce she's leaving the chamber.

Kuster, a former lobbyist, chairs the centrist, pro-business New Democrat Coalition. She's known for working with Republicans to further the caucus' goal of building an economy that works for all Americans.

Kuster is founder and co-chairwoman of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force and the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence.

"When I was first elected to Congress in 2012, I promised to bring a new approach to Washington," Kuster said in her statement. "Over the past 12 years, I have been proud to do just that.

"As chair of the New Democrat Coalition, I have helped bridge the partisan divide and find commonsense solutions to the biggest issues facing our country. While there is still more to be done, we have made great progress."