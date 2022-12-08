×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anne sacoolas | diplomat | london | death | car crash

US Diplomat's Wife Gets Suspended Sentence for Fatal UK Crash

US Diplomat's Wife Gets Suspended Sentence for Fatal UK Crash
Harry Dunn's stepfather Bruce Charles, mother Charlotte Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn speak to media after the sentencing of Anne Sacoolas at the Old Bailey on December 8 in London. Sacoolas, who admitted causing the death of Dunn by careless driving, was sentenced today to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty)

Thursday, 08 December 2022 12:55 PM EST

A U.S. diplomat's wife on Thursday narrowly avoided jail in Britain for killing a teenage motorcyclist by driving on the wrong side of the road and then fleeing the country.

Anne Sacoolas was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, during which period she faces jail if she commits another offense.

She did not attend the sentencing hearing in London in person and followed proceedings by video-link.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with Sacoolas's car that she was driving on the wrong side of the road near a US airbase in southern England.

She left Britain after the accident and the U.S. government claimed she had immunity from criminal prosecution because she was at the base as a dependent of her husband.

A request for her extradition was denied, turning the case into a high-profile diplomatic spat between London and Washington.

Sacoolas was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving which carries a maximum jail term of five years.

Sacoolas had declined to attend court in person on the advice of the U.S. government, her employer, which claimed her presence could "place significant U.S. interests at risk."

"I'm deeply sorry for the pain I've caused," she said in a statement read by her lawyer ahead of the sentencing at the Old Bailey court in central London.

- 'Job done' -

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Sacoolas that her behavior "was not far short of deliberately dangerous driving" and passed the threshold for a custodial sentence.

"You drove along the wrong side of the road for much more than a moment and you did not realise what you were doing even when you were approaching a bend," she told her.

But the judge cited mitigating factors including the fact that Sacoolas is the mother of young children "who would suffer disproportionate harm" if she were imprisoned.

She had also pleaded guilty and shown "genuine remorse."

Outside court, Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, who has mounted a three-year campaign to get Sacoolas to be held accountable, hailed the sentence as "job done."

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life -- that was something she never thought she would see, the U.S. government never thought it would see."

Since the accident, Dunn's parents had been leading a high-profile fight to achieve justice for their son while U.S. authorities stonewalled requests for extradition.

The judge praised Dunn's parents' "calm and dignified persistence" in pushing for justice since the crash, saying they had gone through "three years of heartbreak and effort."

Foreign minister James Cleverly said he hoped the sentence "provides some closure" to the family.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. diplomat's wife on Thursday narrowly avoided jail in Britain for killing a teenage motorcyclist by driving on the wrong side of the road and then fleeing the country.
anne sacoolas, diplomat, london, death, car crash
453
2022-55-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved