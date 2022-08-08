×
Actress Anne Heche in Coma, in 'Extreme Critical Condition'

By    |   Monday, 08 August 2022 09:57 PM EDT

Actress Anne Heche is in much worse condition than originally thought, according to reports.

''At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,'' Heche's rep told Yahoo Entertainment on Monday.

Heche, 53, was hospitalized after her car crash Friday. She was driving a blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles when the car crashed through a house and burst into flames.

But ''despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,'' Heche's rep told ABC News.

The car Heche was driving crashed into a two-story house, ''causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival,'' the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

It took 65 minutes for 59 firefighters to ''access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries reported.''

An investigation is being done into whether Heche was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Actress Anne Heche is in much worse condition than originally thought, according to reports.
Monday, 08 August 2022 09:57 PM
