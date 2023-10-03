Rep Luna: I'll Only Support Speaker Who Backs Biden Impeachment

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she would only support a new House speaker who would bring a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden to the House floor.

Luna's remarks came after the House voted on Tuesday to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's chair.

"I will vote for the speaker who publicly and clearly commits to defunding Jack Smith's anti-American election interference witch hunts and subpoenas Hunter Biden while bringing a vote on impeachment of Joe Biden to the floor of the House," Luna said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"We must have free and fair elections and end the corruption of our government," she continued. "America will only survive if we do those things. These are my terms."

The House is now effectively closed, as it must elect a new speaker before it can proceed with any other business.

According to The Hill, Luna did not vote on Tuesday's motion to remove McCarthy. Eight Republicans voted with Democrats to oust McCarthy from the speaker's chair, and he lost the vote 216-210.

Last month, McCarthy ordered an impeachment inquiry into Biden, but he did not hold a vote as he had previously indicated he would.

A holdout during the tumultuous process to elect a speaker in January, Luna ultimately voted for McCarthy to become speaker. He secured the position on the 15th ballot after multiple days of voting.