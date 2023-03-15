Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Jane Fonda Should Be 'Blacklisted'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., called on Newsmax for the blacklisting of actress Jane Fonda from Hollywood, following her recent comment on "The View," where Fonda suggested that pro-life politicians should be "murdered" for their views on abortion.

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Luna said, "Jane Fonda prides herself on being a pro-woman activist, except for the fact that if she realizes what she said with her comments, women, especially elected officials, are actually more targeted than our male counterparts by some of these really awful people, because we're looked at like victims."

Luna added: "So, all she's simply done has made a call of violence against women, which makes her a total hypocrite."

The Florida Republican then said that "regardless of party affiliation, you should never, ever, ever make calls for violence like that. [Fonda] should be ashamed. She should be blacklisted by Hollywood, and I do hope that Capitol Police brings charges against her."

