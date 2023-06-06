×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anna paulina luna | fbi | joe biden | christopher wray | congress | crime | james comer

Rep. Luna: FBI Fears Killing of 'Unmasked' Biden Informant

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 10:05 AM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said in a social media post Monday that the FBI fears that unmasking its informant on President Joe Biden's family business dealings will lead to the informant's killing.

"Just left meeting for House Oversight," Luna posted on Twitter on Monday. "The F.B.I. is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family."

The post came after the FBI briefed House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., about a document that implicates Biden and his family in a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme that took place while he was vice president.

"Today, FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified, FBI-generated record has not been disproven and stated several times the information contained within it is currently being used in an ongoing investigation," Comer said in a press release Monday.

"The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for years. These are facts and no amount of spin and, frankly, lies from the White House or Congressional Democrats can change this information."

Comer said the document alleges then Vice President Biden took part in a $5 million scheme with a foreign entity in exchange for certain policy actions.

Comer said the information in the document followed a "pattern" the committee has seen through other evidence and materials where the family members were paid large sums of money through a series of shell companies and bank accounts.

Comer and the committee issued a subpoena for the document to the FBI in May after a whistleblower made them aware of the document's existence, but FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to show the unclassified document to all the committee members, and only allowed Comer and Raskin access to it in a secured environment Monday.

"At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," Comer said in his release. "Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further.

"Americans have lost trust in the FBI's ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable."

The committee scheduled a contempt hearing for Wray on Thursday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said in a social media post Monday that the FBI fears that unmasking its informant on President Joe Biden's family business dealings will lead to the informant's killing.
anna paulina luna, fbi, joe biden, christopher wray, congress, crime, james comer
421
2023-05-06
Tuesday, 06 June 2023 10:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved