Bud Light Discounts Aim to Mend Hit From Ad Debacle

Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch is offering deep discounts for Memorial Day in another bid to bounce back from the hit it took from an ill-fated ad campaign featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Through May 31, Bud Light is advertising a "summer rebate" of $15 to "make your Memorial Day weekend easier to enjoy" when customers buy a 15-pack or larger of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55.

The rebate will be paid with a digital prepaid card, according to Bud Light's website. Up to two rebate submissions can be made: one between May 17 and May 23, and another between May 24 and May 31, according to the terms and conditions.

The offer's also available for packs of Budweiser Select and Select 55.

The New York Post, which first reported the discount, noted Bud Light sales have taken a dive since April 1, when Mulvaney shared an Instagram post of a custom Bud Light can Anheuser-Busch sent her to celebrate "365 Days of Girlhood."

Sales of the popular beer were down nearly 25% for the week ending May 13 compared with a year earlier, according to the Post; there was a nearly 24% dip a week earlier.

The backlash is also dragging down other Anheuser-Busch brands, according to the Post, including Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Busch Light and Natural Light.