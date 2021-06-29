Andy Ngo Is Latest Conservative Voice Canceled by Big Tech

Journalist Andy Ngo is the latest conservative voice to be canceled by Big Tech following a permanent ban of Ngo's podcast on SoundCloud.

Ngo, who operates out of the conservative-leaning news outlet The Post Millennial, as its editor-at-large, tweeted that he received an email from SoundCloud saying his show, "Things You Should Ngo," had been removed for violating the site's terms of service. However, questions arise as to why, considering Ngo hadn't posted a new episode to the streaming platform in over a year.

"We take the security of our community very seriously," SoundCloud's email read, according to a post on The Post Millennial. "We hope that you can understand that SoundCloud is a place for people to share content, which respects our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines."

But the company wouldn't specify which of the Terms of Use and Community Guidelines Ngo violated. Ngo added that once an account is suspended from the platform, they are permanently banned.

"Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from @SoundCloud without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now," Ngo tweeted.

The move is one of the most recent among many of the blows Big Tech has struck to free speech, such as: Dr. Bret Weinstein, a former biology professor, and Dr. Pierre Kory's, an M.D., recent conversation on possible alternative treatments to COVID-19 which YouTube pulled, or Big Tech's suppressing of the lab leak theory, or eBay's banning of Dr. Seuss books, or Facebook's and Twitter's suspending of former President Donald Trump from their social media services.

Ngo told FOX News that "the long list of violations Sound Cloud accuses me of allegedly violating include incitement to violence. How can a legitimate business accuse a client of such egregious crimes without even pointing to the offending content or giving me an opportunity to ask for more information?"

"Big Tech is not nonpartisan," he added. "But at least paying clients like myself on SoundCloud should know exactly what content they've uploaded that is so egregious that it merits permanent suspension."

Ngo mentioned that his podcast featured interviews with public figures like Dave Ruben and Ben Shapiro.

"I'm scratching my head over what they could find so objectionable about interviews with professors and mainstream figures," Ngo continued.

Following the Jan. 6 riots, Twitter and Facebook announced they would be suspending Trump, mentioning that the former president had incited violence.

"After close review of recent tweets from @realDonald Trump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.