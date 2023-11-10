Rep. Andy Ogles to Newsmax: Impeach Biden

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Friday that the House of Representatives should impeach President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

Ogles, during an interview with “Newsline,” commented on House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., issuing subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden, as well as family associate Rob Walker on Wednesday.

When asked what House Republicans hope to find out from their subpoenas, Ogles said, “These subpoenas are important. They continue to lay out the facts, and that's it. They are facts, they’re bank statements, they’re emails. It's hard to deny and the Biden family is guilty. It's time to impeach the whole bunch. Quite frankly.”

Ogles added, “Kudos to James Comer and to [House Judiciary Committee Chair] Jim Jordan, [R-Ohio,] the work they've done in their investigations has been really groundbreaking.”

He continued, "Quite frankly if it were up to me, I think we should go ahead and move ahead with the impeachment proceedings. But I know Comer and Jordan, they’re building a very methodical case. They don't want this to be seen as some sort of political retribution and I understand that.”

