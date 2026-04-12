Rep. Andy Harris: Guest Visas Don't Violate Border Policy

Advocating foreign workers to assist Maryland's seafood industry in no way contradicts being an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., insists.

Harris, a top conservative on Capitol Hill and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is making the case that strong border enforcement and a limited, legal guest-worker system can coexist under an "America First" agenda.

Harris has leveraged his influence within the Trump administration to expand the H-2B visa program, which allows temporary foreign workers to fill seasonal, nonagricultural jobs.

Earlier this year, he successfully pushed the White House to maximize available visas, securing tens of thousands of additional positions for industries facing labor shortages — including Maryland's iconic blue crab industry.

On the Eastern Shore, seafood producers say the move has been critical to their survival, Politico reported Sunday.

For decades, local businesses have struggled to find American workers willing to perform labor-intensive crab-picking jobs, forcing many to rely on seasonal workers from abroad.

Those unable to secure such labor often shut down.

"I've been in long enough to know how to get things done, and we got it done," Harris said, Politico reported, highlighting his role in delivering results for constituents.

Harris rejects claims that his stance conflicts with Trump's immigration crackdown, drawing a firm distinction between illegal immigration and controlled, temporary labor programs.

"This is not an immigration issue — this is a temporary foreign worker issue," he said, arguing that the priority remains securing the border before expanding legal workforce solutions.

Recent federal data underscores the ongoing demand for such programs.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services quickly hit the statutory cap for H-2B visas for the 2026 summer season, prompting the release of more than 46,000 supplemental visas to meet employer needs.

These visas support industries ranging from hospitality to seafood processing, where seasonal demand often outpaces domestic labor supply.

Business groups have welcomed the expansion but warn that the program remains highly competitive, with tight application deadlines and strict requirements.

Employers must demonstrate urgent need and comply with regulations designed to protect American workers and prevent abuse.

Harris is now pushing further reforms, including measures to ensure that reliable employers can consistently access needed workers rather than relying on a lottery system.

He argues that such stability is essential as the U.S. seeks to boost domestic production under Trump-era economic policies, including tariffs and incentives aimed at revitalizing manufacturing and agriculture.

The debate has exposed some divisions within Republican ranks, but Harris maintains that economic strength and border security are not mutually exclusive.

By pairing strict enforcement with targeted legal pathways, he believes the U.S. can protect jobs while ensuring key industries remain competitive.

For Harris, the formula is straightforward: Secure the border, enforce immigration laws, and use legal, temporary worker programs to fill critical gaps in the American workforce — without compromising the nation's sovereignty or economic growth.