Dem Ky. Gov. Vetoes Bill to End DEI at Public Universities

Democrat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a GOP-backed bill Thursday to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at public universities, declaring that diversity should be embraced as a strength while branding the legislation as being "about hate."

Beshear, who is seen as a potential candidate for the White House in 2028, announced his veto in a social media video. His forceful defense of DEI initiatives came as President Donald Trump seeks to end government support for DEI programs.

"I believe in the Golden Rule that says we love our neighbor as ourself, and there are no exceptions, no asterisks," Beshear said. "We love and we accept everyone. This bill isn't about love. House Bill 4 is about hate. So, I'm gonna try a little act of love myself and I'm gonna veto it right now."

The anti-DEI legislation cleared both legislative chambers by lopsided margins. Republicans hold super majorities in Kentucky's legislature and will have a chance to override Beshear's veto when lawmakers reconvene in late March for the final two days of this year's 30-day session.

Throughout Beshear's tenure as governor, GOP lawmakers have vetoed several pieces of legislation.

The DEI-related bill originated in the Kentucky House, and a spokeswoman for House Republicans didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Beshear's veto.

The measure rejected by Beshear would require Kentucky's public universities and community and technical colleges to defund DEI initiatives. It also would require the schools to eliminate DEI offices and prohibit them from requiring students or staff to attend DEI training sessions.

"I'll always believe that diversity is a strength and never a weakness," Beshear, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection in 2027, said in the video from his office at the Capitol in Frankfort. "That we are better with more voices and more seats at our table."