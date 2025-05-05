Poland's President Urges Trump to Pressure Putin for Peace

Poland President Andrzej Duda on Monday said President Donald Trump is the only person who can force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

"America can use various economic instruments to force Russia to respect certain actions," said Duda, according to Politico. "So, if anyone is in a position to force Vladimir Putin to make peace, it is America, the president of the United States."

Duda reflects the sentiments of many European leaders who are hoping Trump can use American leverage against the Russian president. Last week, the U.S. and Ukraine signed a mineral deal that the Trump administration hoped would signal to Putin to accept a peace proposal.

Trump has touted a working friendship with Putin, even though the Russian president has spurned his calls for an end to the war. The U.S. appears ready to take a heavier-handed approach with Putin by reportedly finalizing new economic sanctions against Russia, including banking and energy measures. The targets include state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom and major entities involved in the natural resource and banking sectors.

Duda said Trump has "seen the reality" after recent discussions with Putin and has "the right tools to block Putin's fundamental interests."

"He can see what his position is and to what extent he is ready to engage in serious talks about ending the war," Duda said, according to Politico. "The president of the United States has the means at his disposal to force Russia to comply. Some of these means may be very radical, very harsh, I believe, especially various economic instruments. But I believe that President Donald Trump is capable of implementing them."

Putin last week announced a short ceasefire in the more than three-year-old war — from Thursday through Saturday — to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II. Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office that "we're in a good position" to settle with Russia, given that the price of oil has dropped nearly 24% since he took office, to roughly $57 a barrel.

"Russia, with the price of oil right now, oil has gone down. I think we're in a good position to settle," Trump said. "They want to settle. Ukraine wants to settle. If I weren't president, nobody would be settling. … They're losing 5,000 people on average a week, mostly Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers, 5,000 a week, not including people that are, you know, killed as missiles go into areas that they shouldn't be.

"It's a very terrible thing, and I think we've come a long way, and it could be something will happen, but hopefully it will. As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you knew where we started from because we had a president that for three years didn't speak to Putin. And it all shouldn't have happened. This is a war that should have never happened."