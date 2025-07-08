Zelenskyy Aide Hails Trump's Military Aid Reversal

Andriy Yermak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, applauded President Donald Trump's order to reverse the pause of U.S. military aid to Kyiv and asserted that the two leaders are united in their quest to end the war with Russia.

Yermak made the comments in an exclusive interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.

Yermak told the Post he was listening in on Friday's call between the leaders when Trump assured Zelenskyy he was not the one who ordered the interruption of military aid. Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Trump announced he had approved sending defensive weapons to Ukraine.

"They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said Monday. "They're getting hit very hard. ... We're gonna have to send more weapons."

Yermak said that was "very well received in Ukraine, especially after very substantial phone conversation" on Friday, he told the Post, adding that Trump was "fully supportive of continuation of the aid to Ukraine."

"He was quite disturbed by recent strikes — they've been happening for more than three years — but by recent strikes, murders with drones and missiles that fall in Ukrainian cities, including the capital of Ukraine," Yermak told the Post. "Absolutely, [Trump and Zelenskyy] are united in this. These two leaders definitely want peace, and they are absolutely against the killing."

The Guardian reported Tuesday that Elbridge Colby, undersecretary of defense for policy, suggested the aid freeze in a memo to deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, who then ordered the pause.

Yermak told the Post that Kyiv is "not here to complain" about the pause.

"We're here to make things happen. Good deals — that's what matters," he said. "But let's be honest: when Russia launches over a hundred Shahed drones almost every night, along with ballistic and cruise missiles, any delay in deliveries becomes a real concern."

He added, "We've seen President Trump's recent messaging on Ukraine — and frankly, we're impressed," he said. "No exaggeration. The clarity, the leadership, the determination — we truly appreciate it."

Yermak added that Trump is the "only leader here, in today's world, who can influence" Russian President Vladimir Putin into "real negotiations" and an end to the war.