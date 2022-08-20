Sources: Andrew Cuomo 'Plotting' His Political Return

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 after sexual harassment allegations, may be "plotting" his upcoming return to politics, sources say.

One veteran Democratic operative who worked for both Andrew Cuomo and his father, three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, likened the younger Cuomo and his Albany inner circle to "a club of Disney villains" and added in a New York Post report that he is "plotting" a return.

"Melissa DeRosa," the operative said of Cuomo's longtime aide, "was the Ice Queen. Andrew was Jafar, the evil guy from 'Aladdin' who's been banished to the Cave of Wonders and now he's spending all his time trying to come back. This is his life now. It's what he goes to bed thinking about. He's plotting and planning to reemerge. He's keeping score on everything."

But according to Cuomo's friend, the Rev. Alfred Cockfield II, "the man is not in hiding; the man knows exactly what he's doing.

"He's had some ups and downs, and we've been friends through it all," Cockfield continued. "You may not see a lot of him, but it's only because he's figuring out his next move. He's resilient. I would not count that man out."

While the information is vague, insiders believe Cuomo may run in another city or state or for a congressional seat.