Yang Says He Was 'In Touch' With Musk About Third Political Party

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 02:38 PM EDT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he has spoken with Elon Musk about the tech billionaire's efforts to form a third political party, Politico reported Tuesday.

Yang, the founder of the independent Forward Party, said in an interview that he has been "in touch" with Musk and his team.

"I'm excited for anyone who wants to move on from the duopoly," Yang said. "And I'm happy to help give someone a sense of what the path looks like."

Musk announced Saturday that he would create the "America Party" amid his fallout with President Donald Trump.

Musk, who previously served as the president's top adviser, has been upset over Trump's signature domestic policy legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill. Musk contends that the legislation will "burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Following Musk's announcement, Yang wrote on X that "in a feud between the guy who enabled space rockets and electric cars and the guy who branded steaks and a fake university, I'd bet on the former."

Yang had also told Politico last month that "people have come to the Forward Party from all different walks of life and different ideologies. Elon has a very, very significant following and megaphone, and you can see that with the number of people that have voted on his post about starting a third party. It's about 5.3 million votes, with 81 percent saying yes, it is time to create a new political party."

Politico pointed out that Musk endorsed Yang's presidential campaign in 2020 and has spoken positively about a universal basic income, the main feature of Yang's election bid that year.

However, Politico also made the point that creating a political party is an extremely difficult proposition. For example, simply obtaining access to the ballot presents significant legal and financial hurdles.

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 02:38 PM
