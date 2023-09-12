×
Andrew Yang: I've Had 'Conversations' With No Labels

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 10:05 AM EDT

Former Democrat presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has discussed the possibility of running as a third-party candidate in 2024.

Yang told Politico that he has had talks with centrist organization No Labels about a possible presidential bid.

"I've had conversations with various folks who are associated with No Labels," Yang said Monday during an interview at Politico's northern Virginia headquarters.

"We have a lot of friends and people in common."

Yang, who ran as a Democrat for president in 2020, also campaigned for New York City mayor in 2021. He later announced he had left the Democratic Party, and he intended to create a new third party called the Forward Party.

During a 45-minute interview with Politico, Yang assailed the prospect of next year's election being a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Saying the Biden-Trump possibility is "terribly unrepresentative and borderline ridiculous," Yang cited the ages of both men. Biden is 80, and Trump is 77.

"I mean, you're talking about two guys whose combined age is 160," Yang said. "In a country of 330 million people, you would choose these two gentlemen at this stage? I mean, it makes zero sense."

No Labels has been attacked by Democrats who fear the group will play spoiler in 2024 and end up electing Trump.

Yang told Politico that he's an "anyone-but-Trump guy," and added "I would not run for president, if I thought that my running would be counterproductive, or if it would increase the chances of someone like Donald Trump becoming president again."

Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been mentioned as a possibility to run for president as a third-party candidate.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday he's open to meeting with No Labels about a potential campaign.

Yang told Politico that he expects Cornel West, who's running on a Green Party ticket, to attract 2% to 3% of voters in 2024, and that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. probably will join the Libertarian Party ticket out of frustration of not getting "a fair shake" from Democrats in the primary.

When asked who he would vote for, Yang refused to give a direct answer.

"I mean, the field's still coming together," he said.

Yang told Politico that The Forward Party is pushing ranked-choice voting and doing away with partisan primaries. It also is focusing on local races.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

