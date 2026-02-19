WATCH TV LIVE

Andrew's Daughters 'Deeply Distressed' After Arrest

Thursday, 19 February 2026 10:44 PM EST

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be deeply distressed after their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former Prince Andrew Duke of York spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday after plainclothes officers arrived at his Norfolk home at 8 a.m. local time.

He was released under investigation and was pictured in the back of a car as he left Aylsham Police Station shortly after 7 p.m.

There has been no public comment from Mountbatten-Windsor's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, or their daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35. Questions have been raised about their whereabouts.

Sources expressed concern for Ferguson's mental health to the Daily Mail, saying the police investigation is "catastrophic for her and her girls."

Another source told the Daily Mail that Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson's daughters were "in a state."

Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is said to be lying low abroad after spending time in the French Alps before moving on to the United Arab Emirates. She has not been seen in public since Sept. 25, when she was photographed leaving Royal Lodge.

Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, was recently seen on a trip to the United States, visiting Miami and Palm Beach, Florida. There was no sign of Beatrice in the social media post showing his travels.

Mountbatten-Windsor is the first senior royal to be arrested in modern times. He was detained in relation to allegations he passed sensitive information to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the British government.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 19 February 2026 10:44 PM
