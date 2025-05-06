WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew giuliani | white house | world cup | task force

Andrew Giuliani to Lead Trump's World Cup Task Force

Andrew Giuliani to Lead Trump's World Cup Task Force
Andrew Giuliani (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 05:50 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of his task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the post on Truth Social, Trump also said Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior adviser, will serve as a task force senior adviser. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup in the summer of 2026. 

Trump said Andrew Giuliani is a “highly competitive golfer ... and he’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing.”

“It’s a big post. You better do well, Andrew,” Trump joked to Giuliani during the task force meeting. 

Other members of the White House task force include Vice President J.D. Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., FBI Director Kash Patel and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of his task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the post on Truth Social, Trump also said Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior adviser, will ...
andrew giuliani, white house, world cup, task force
152
2025-50-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 05:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved