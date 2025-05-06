Andrew Giuliani to Lead Trump's World Cup Task Force

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of his task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the post on Truth Social, Trump also said Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior adviser, will serve as a task force senior adviser. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

Trump said Andrew Giuliani is a “highly competitive golfer ... and he’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing.”

“It’s a big post. You better do well, Andrew,” Trump joked to Giuliani during the task force meeting.

Other members of the White House task force include Vice President J.D. Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., FBI Director Kash Patel and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.