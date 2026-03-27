FTC's Ferguson Blasts ABA as 'Dangerous'

Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Andrew Ferguson said the American Bar Association is "the equivalent of enrolling me in the Communist Party of America," delivering a sharp rebuke of the nation's largest legal organization during remarks at a Federalist Society event in Washington on Thursday.

Ferguson, speaking at the conservative think tank's gathering, criticized the ABA as "extraordinarily dangerous" and questioned its influence over the legal profession, particularly at the state level.

"I find it, in a federal system, extraordinarily strange that we have one single national organization, effectively run out of Washington and New York, decide what it takes to be a good lawyer in Texas, or decide what it takes to be a good lawyer in Florida or Tennessee," Ferguson said, according to Bloomberg Law.

The ABA, founded in 1878, plays a significant role in the U.S. legal system, including accrediting law schools and shaping model ethical standards for attorneys.

While membership is voluntary, its guidelines and evaluations have long carried weight with courts, lawmakers, and legal institutions.

Ferguson argued that such centralized influence is at odds with federalism and local control, particularly when applied to licensing and professional standards traditionally governed by states.

"Is it good for our people — whom our lawyers are supposed to serve at the end of the day — to have a giant national organization who has allied itself unapologetically with the most radically progressive elements of the American political system to decide whether you get to be a lawyer in our state?" Ferguson said.

"I think the answer is unambiguously no."

His remarks reflected broader criticism from some conservative legal figures who contend the ABA has become increasingly ideological, pointing to its positions on judicial nominations, diversity initiatives, and regulatory policy.

The ABA has consistently described itself as a nonpartisan organization committed to advancing the rule of law, improving access to justice, and supporting the legal profession. The group has not publicly responded to Ferguson's latest comments.